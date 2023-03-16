 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung defends tech it uses for moon photography amidst accusations

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

A reddit user who ran experiments with technology said it hallucinates details not present in the photograph.

Samsung has responded to the accusation by saying that its technology uses a, "detail improvement function" that removes noise and enhances detail, "to complete a bright and clear picture of the moon." (Representative Image)

Samsung has responded to the accusations that its "Space Zoom" technology is fake, and is adding details to the photos, that weren't originally present.

A Reddit user who goes by the name 'ibreakphotos' recently conducted an experiment on Samsung's AI technology used for its extreme zoom feature called, "Space Zoom".

Samsung has heavily advertised the feature in campaigns with detailed shots of the moon, shown in promotional material. It has been part of the company's premium S-series phones since 2020.

