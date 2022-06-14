Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV with HDR10+, Dolby Digital Plus launched in India

Samsung recently launched the Crystal 4K Neo TV in India, one the more affordable 4K TV from the South Korean electronics giant. It comes in a single 43-inch model.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV Price India

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV price in India is set at Rs 35,990 for the sole 43-inch model. The TV is available through Samsung’s official online store, Amazon and Flipkart.

Buying the TV from Amazon will offer customers a complimentary one-year membership for Amazon Prime, while a one-year membership for Disney Hotstar is being offered on purchase from Flipkart. Consumers can also avail of a 12-month no-cost EMI from leading banks such as SBI and HDFC Bank.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV features and specifications

The Crystal 4K Neo TV offers sharp, crisp images with its 43-inch crystal display. The TV boasts of features like One Billion True Colors for natural representation of every colour, HDR10+ for crisp visual details even in dark scenes, and Bezel-Less Design for an immersive viewing experience.

The Crystal 4K Neo comes with Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound Technology for 3D sound effects. The Crystal 4K Neo TV comes equipped with a smart adaptive sound feature. Samsung’s new Crystal TV is also equipped with a Music Player.

The Crystal 4K Neo uses a powerful 4K processor to offer content in up to 4K resolution. It also comes with an Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator that will enable better frame transition and low latency for an improved gaming experience.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV has a number of smart features. It comes with support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby.

You can also control playback, search for content, adjust volume, and change channels using your voice. There’s universal guide and access to Samsung TV Plus for free. The Crystal 4K Neo TV also has a PC Mode that turns the TV into a personal computer.