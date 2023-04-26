 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Runway launches AI-powered video creation app for iOS

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023

The RunwayML app is free on the App Store and gives users access to the Gen-1 Generative AI model.

For now, the app only works with videos up to five seconds in length and certain prompts are banned. It also blocks any copyright protected works.(Image: Runway)

AI Startup, Runway, has launched a new app for Apple's App Store, RunwayML, that gives users access to the company's Generative AI model, Gen-1, on iPhones.

Gen-1 is a video-to-video generative model that allows users to transform existing video using text, images or other videos.

As noted by The Verge, the app will apply an aesthetic or a theme chosen by the user and will generate an entirely new result based on the existing video. For example - you can choose to apply a watercolor effect on a video or go for a more stylistic aesthetic like a charcoal sketch.