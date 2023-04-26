Runway launches AI-powered video creation app for iOS

AI Startup, Runway, has launched a new app for Apple's App Store, RunwayML, that gives users access to the company's Generative AI model, Gen-1, on iPhones.

Gen-1 is a video-to-video generative model that allows users to transform existing video using text, images or other videos.

As noted by The Verge, the app will apply an aesthetic or a theme chosen by the user and will generate an entirely new result based on the existing video. For example - you can choose to apply a watercolor effect on a video or go for a more stylistic aesthetic like a charcoal sketch.

Moneycontrol News