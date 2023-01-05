 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redmi Note 12 series launched in India with up to 120Hz AMOLED display, 200 MP triple camera setup and 120W charging

Carlsen Martin
Jan 05, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

The Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G arrive with MediaTek and Qualcomm processing hardware

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series in India. The Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G arrive with MediaTek and Qualcomm processing hardware. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also marks new ground for the ‘Note’ series, falling in India’s sub-30K segment for the first time.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Price in India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB/256GB configuration, while the 12GB/256GB model will set you back Rs 32,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is available in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black colours.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro price in India is set at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Note 12 Pro is also offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back Rs 26,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in Midnight Dark, Time Blue, and Mirror Porcelain White colour options.

Redmi Note 12 Price in India