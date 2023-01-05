Redmi Note 12 series launched in India with up to 120Hz AMOLED display, 200 MP triple camera setup and 120W charging

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series in India. The Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G arrive with MediaTek and Qualcomm processing hardware. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also marks new ground for the ‘Note’ series, falling in India’s sub-30K segment for the first time.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Price in India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB/256GB configuration, while the 12GB/256GB model will set you back Rs 32,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is available in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black colours.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro price in India is set at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Note 12 Pro is also offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back Rs 26,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in Midnight Dark, Time Blue, and Mirror Porcelain White colour options.

Redmi Note 12 Price in India

Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 5G price in India starts from Rs 17,999 for the 4GB/128GB version. Additionally, the phone also comes in a 6GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 19,999. The Note 12 5G is offered in Frosted Green, Matte Black and Mystique Blue colour options. All Redmi Note 12 series smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting January 11 through Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other offline retailers. Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 12 based on MIUI 13. The Note 12 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Note 12 5G comes with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unti, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Specifications The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Note 12 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports DCI-P3, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 10-bit colours. For optics, the Remi Note 12 Pro+ 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 200 MP Samsung HPX primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfies. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a 4,980mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The handset also features the Surge P1 chips for power management. It boasts an IP53 rating for splash resistance and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack. Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by the same chipset as the ‘Pro Plus’ model. The chip can be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The Redmi Note 12 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The Redmi Note 12 Pro also uses the same display as the ‘Pro Plus’ variant. Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G’s main camera is replaced with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, while the rest of the sensors remain the same. Other aspects of the handset are the same as the Note 12 Pro+.

