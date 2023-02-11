Reddit confirms security breach, says user accounts safe

Reddit, the social aggregation and discussion site, confirmed that a security breach affected its systems on February 5. Often called the “front page of the internet”, the company disclosed that it was the victim of a, “sophisticated and highly-targeted phishing attack.”

A phishing attack is a form of social engineering, where attackers deceive the intended target, into revealing sensitive information.

This is usually done by getting the victim to click on fake emails, or getting them to navigate to insecure sites, where their activity can be monitored.

