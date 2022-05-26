Realme Pad X with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 2K display and Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos launched

Realme has launched a new Android tablet in China. The Realme Pad X ups the ante from the Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini. The Realme Pad X arrives with a mid-tier chipset, 2K display, large battery, and quad speakers.

Realme Pad X Price

The Realme Pad X is priced at CNY 1,299 (Roughly Rs 15,000) for the base 4GB/64GB model. The Pad X is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration that will set you back CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 18,400). Realme’s latest Android tablet is available in Bright Green Chessboard, Sea Salt Blue and Star Grey colour options.

Realme Pad X Specs

The Realme Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet also comes with up to 128GB of storage, up to 5GB of which, if unused, can be utilized as virtual RAM. The Realme Pad X runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 2K resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio and 450 nits of peak brightness. The tablet also comes with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. The Realme Pad X packs an 8,340 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For optics, the tablet gets a 13 MP single rear camera on the back and an 8 MP front camera with an ultrawide 105-degree FoV. The Realme Pad X also comes with stylus support, although it is sold separately. The Realme Magnetic Stylus can be paired with a smart keyboard, which is made of environmentally friendly materials.