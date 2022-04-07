Realme launches Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime and Smart TV Stick

Realme has introduced three new products to its "TechLife Ecosystem" portfolio of devices - Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime and the Realme Smart TV Stick. The Buds Air will be priced at Rs 3,999, the Book Prime will retail for Rs 64,999 and the Realme Smart TV Stick will cost Rs 2,999.

Realme Buds Air 3

One of the key highlights of the Buds Air 3 include Active Noise Cancellation up to 42dB, which Realme says is the best-in-class, in this segment. It's also Realme's first earbuds to get TUV Rheinland's certification, which is recognised worldwide and ensures that products have been tested for safety and comply with local and international regulations.

The earbuds come with Customised Auto Tuning, that lets users adjust the sound according to their hearing sensitivity and Realme has updated Game Mode, reducing the latency to 88ms.

The Buds Air 3 has 546mAh battery, which Realme says is good for up to 30 hours of music playback. It also supports fast charge and takes one hour to charge to 100 percent. Besides this, the Buds Air 3 also has touch controls, a transparency mode that lets outside noises through without having to take off the earbuds and dual mic for calls and to toggle virtual assistants.

The Buds Air 3 is available for Rs 3,499 for the introductory sale, after which it will retail for Rs 3,999. You can pick up a pair on Flipkart or Realme's official online store. Alternatively, you can also pick them up offline at authorised retailers.

Realme Book Prime

The Book Prime has 14-inch screen with a 3:2 screen ratio, which Realme says can display more information on screen that traditional 16:9 or 16:10 screens. It has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 and peak brightness of 400 nits.

The laptop will run on Intel's 11th Gen Core-i5 processor and has integrated Intel Xe Graphics. It has Harman branded stereo speakers, two microphones for chats and support for Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6. The Book Prime will ship with a 65W charger in the box that can charge the laptop up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Realme Book Prime is available for Rs 57,999 as an introductory offer, after which it will retail for Rs 64,999. It can be purchased online from Realme's official online store or on Flipkart, starting April 13.

Realme Smart TV Stick

Realme Smart TV Stick is the second-generation content streaming device from Realme, and has support for 60fps content and HDR 10+. The stick will have 1GB of RAM, quad-core ARM Cortex A35 processor and 8GB of internal storage. The stick will run Google's Android TV, based on Android 11. Realme says it supports all streaming apps, and provides access to Google Play Services.

The Smart TV Stick will be priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available online at Realme's official store or Flipkart. It will also be available offline at authorised retailers.