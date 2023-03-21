 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realme C55 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Mini Capsule feature, 90Hz display

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Realme has officially unveiled a new budget C series smartphone in India. The Realme C55 is an affordable smartphone with a unique feature that gets its inspiration from Apple’s Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro (Review).

Realme C55 Price in India

The Realme C55 price in India is set at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. The Realme C55 also comes in 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations that will set you back Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. The Realme C55 will go on sale in India starting March 28 through Realme Store and Flipkart, while pre-orders will begin later today at 06:30 pm (IST).

Realme C55 Specifications 