Realme C55 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Mini Capsule feature, 90Hz display

Realme has officially unveiled a new budget C series smartphone in India. The Realme C55 is an affordable smartphone with a unique feature that gets its inspiration from Apple’s Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro (Review).

Realme C55 Price in India

The Realme C55 price in India is set at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. The Realme C55 also comes in 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations that will set you back Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. The Realme C55 will go on sale in India starting March 28 through Realme Store and Flipkart, while pre-orders will begin later today at 06:30 pm (IST).

Realme C55 Specifications

The Realme C55 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with the Mali G52 GPU. The chip is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone runs Android 13 based on Realme UI 4.0 top. The Realme C55 also features the company's new Mini Capsule feature that works similarly to Apple's Dynamic Island. The Mini Capsule can display low battery alerts, data consumption, step counts, music controls and more. The idea is to have the notch as an integral part of the interface. The Realme C55 sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 680 nits. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, Realme has used a dual-camera module with a primary 64-megapixel camera paired with a depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Realme C55 is offered in Sunshower and Rainy Night colour options. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moneycontrol News