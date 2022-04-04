Realme 9 4G specifications teased ahead of Realme GT 2 Pro India launch event on April 7

Realme 9 4G launch in India has been confirmed. The new mid-range smartphone will debut on April 7 alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Realme GT 2. Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed some of the key Realme 9 specifications. The smartphone will feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor.

Realme claims that the new sensor will capture 123 percent more light than the HM2 sensor, which is found on the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, etc. The new sensor will also support 9-in-1 pixel binning and is claimed to click brighter pictures with less noise.

The teaser images also confirm that the phone will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. It will feature a 120-degree ultrawide camera and a 4cm macro camera. The device will launch in three colours - Sunset Gold, Stargaze White and Meteor Black.

Realme 9 will also come with a 90Hz AMOLED display. It will have 1000 nits of peak brightness along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display will feature a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. The device’s screen size is unknown at the moment. Realme is also yet to confirm the processor, battery capacity and fast charging details of the phone. We can expect more details around the specifications as we get closer to the Realme 9 launch in India later this week.