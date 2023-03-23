Realme 10T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display, Android 13

Realme has officially unveiled a new smartphone in its 10 series in Thailand. The Realme 10T 5G arrives as the fourth smartphone in the line-up following the Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+, and Realme 10. So here’s the full specifications of the Realme 10T 5G.

Realme 10T 5G Price

The Realme 10T price is set at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs 16,900) for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the device is also offered in an 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back THB 8,999 (roughly Rs 21,700). The Realme 10T 5G is offered in Electric Black and Dash Blue colour options.

Realme 10T 5G Specifications