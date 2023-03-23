 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 10T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display, Android 13

Mar 23, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

The Realme 10T 5G price is set at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs 16,900) for the base 4GB/128GB model.

Connectivity options on the Realme 10T 5G include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, and more.

Realme has officially unveiled a new smartphone in its 10 series in Thailand. The Realme 10T 5G arrives as the fourth smartphone in the line-up following the Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+, and Realme 10. So here’s the full specifications of the Realme 10T 5G.

Realme 10T 5G Price 

The Realme 10T price is set at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs 16,900) for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the device is also offered in an 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back THB 8,999 (roughly Rs 21,700). The Realme 10T 5G is offered in Electric Black and Dash Blue colour options.

Realme 10T 5G Specifications 