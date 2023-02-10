 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launching in India later today: How to watch the live stream? What to expect?

Carlsen Martin
Feb 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition features a “matte imitation metal process” for the finish with a cropped Coca-Cola logo.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G smartphone is launching in India later on February 10. The special edition Realme 10 Pro phone will join the likes of the Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro Plus.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will launch in India at 12:30 pm (IST). Users can stream the realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launch live on Realme India’s official YouTube page.

Customers, who will pre-book the special edition device, stand a chance to win several prizes ranging from the Realme Watch 2 to a 3W Bluetooth speaker. The device features a “matte imitation metal process” finish with a cropped Coca-Cola logo. Apart from the design of the back panel and new materials used, not much has changed on the inside.