Oppo to reveal Find N2 Flip India price on March 13

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is set to make its debut in India soon. The Oppo Find N2 Flip made its global debut last month, arriving as the company's first clamshell folding smartphone.

Oppo also announced the Find N2 as its second horizontal folding smartphone in China back in December 2022, although it is yet to get an official launch outside the country. For now, Oppo is only unveiling its clamshell folding Find N2 Flip globally, presumably to gauge the market and see if it can challenge Samsung’s current dominance in the foldable smartphone market.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India (Expected)

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India will be announced on March 13, 2023. It is unclear when the Oppo Find N2 Flip phone will be available for purchase in the country, although we should get more information soon. Considering the Oppo Find N2 Flip price in the UK started from £849 (roughly Rs 84,500), which suggests it could cost fall inside the 80K-mark, making it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review).

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo's Flip smartphone also features the MariSilicon X NPU onboard for enhanced image processing. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also boasts the largest battery capacity of any Flip smartphone at 4,300 mAh and supports 44W fast charging. The smartphone sports a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The screen's refresh rate can scale between 1Hz up to 120Hz. The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage. On the front, there's a 3.62-inch cover OLED display with a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

For optics, the Find N2 Flip gets a dual-camera setup on the back co-engineered with a Hasselblad 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide unit with a 112-degree FoV. The inner display has a 32 MP selfie camera on top, although the main cameras can also be used to capture selfies thanks to large cover screen. The outer display can be used as viewfinder for selfies, to check certain apps like weather, and even change some settings on the device. It runs Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box, while Oppo promises four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The Find N2 Flip uses Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the outside, weighs 191 grams and measures 16mm thick when folded.

Carlsen Martin