Oppo to reveal Find N2 Flip India price on March 13

Carlsen Martin
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

The Oppo Find N2 Flip made its global debut last month, arriving as Oppo’s first clamshell folding smartphone. Here's what we think it could cost

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is set to make its debut in India soon. The Oppo Find N2 Flip made its global debut last month, arriving as the company's first clamshell folding smartphone.

Oppo also announced the Find N2 as its second horizontal folding smartphone in China back in December 2022, although it is yet to get an official launch outside the country. For now, Oppo is only unveiling its clamshell folding Find N2 Flip globally, presumably to gauge the market and see if it can challenge Samsung’s current dominance in the foldable smartphone market.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India (Expected) 

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India will be announced on March 13, 2023. It is unclear when the Oppo Find N2 Flip phone will be available for purchase in the country, although we should get more information soon. Considering the Oppo Find N2 Flip price in the UK started from £849 (roughly Rs 84,500), which suggests it could cost fall inside the 80K-mark, making it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review).

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications 