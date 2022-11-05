Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ key specifications leaked online ahead of its launch

The Oppo Reno 9 series is expected to debut in China soon as it is set to announce three new smartphones in the line-up, including the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+.

Moreover, the Oppo Reno 9 series could arrive in India as early as January, same as the Reno 7 series.

While details surrounding the launch and the specifications of the Reno 9 series are still unavailable, a new leak reveals the specifications of the top-end Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G. The Reno 9 Pro+ 5G will succeed last year’s Reno 8 Pro+ 5G, which wasn’t unveiled in India. Oppo only debuted the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro in the country.

According to known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (Spotted by MySmartPrice) the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC rather than the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The phone is also said to have a 4,700 mAh battery and will support 80W.

Additionally, the leak also notes that the Reno 9 Pro+ will feature a curved display, we assume it will be an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the tipster notes that the Reno 9 Pro+ will come with an under-display optical fingerprint reader. The handset is expected to feature a glass body with a metal frame.

The post also hints to a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor at the helm of the rear camera setup. On the front, the Reno 9 Pro+ will opt for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Reno 9 Pro+ is also expected to come with Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is expected to launch in China later this month and will be the top-tier smartphone in the Reno 9 series.

