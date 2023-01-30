Oppo Reno 8T launch in India confirmed for February 3: Check expected specs, price

The Oppo Reno 8T has got an official launch date in India. The news comes less than a week after Oppo confirmed the launch of the Reno 8T in the Philippines on February 8. Now, Oppo ha confirmed the arrival of the Reno 8T, ahead of its launch in the Philippines.

The Oppo Reno 8T India launch is taking place on February 3. Oppo recently took to Twitter to upload a teaser video for the Reno 8T’s launch in India with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from the launch date, Oppo has also confirmed the design of the Reno 8T through an official poster. The poster reveals the Reno 8T’s triple-camera setup on the back that is housed inside two circular camera modules.

Moreover, Oppo has also confirmed the Reno 8T 5G will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ micro-curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch camera cut-out. Moreover, the screen will feature a 120Hz refresh rate with 1.07 billion colours. Oppo has also revealed its partnership with Ranbir Kapoor to promote the Reno 8T 5G.

The Reno 8T will be powered by an octa-core processor, which rumours suggest will be the Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 48-month ‘fluency protection’ to increase the lifespan of the battery. Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno 8T will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Furthermore, up to 8GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The Oppo Reno 8T is expected to feature a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor. The phone will also come with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. The handset will also run Android 13 with ColorOS on top. Lastly, the Oppo Reno 8T price in India is expected to start from Rs 29,999.