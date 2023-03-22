Oppo Pad 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: mirrors the OnePlus Pad

Oppo has officially unveiled a new Android tablet in India. The Oppo Pad 2 was recently unveiled in China alongside the Oppo Find X6 series. The Pad 2 succeeds last year’s Oppo Pad which debuted with a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Additionally, the Oppo Pad 2 also features a similar design and specifications as the OnePlus Pad that was unveiled last month.

Oppo Pad 2 Price

The Oppo Pad 2 price is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 36,000) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the higher-end 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations will set you back CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,800) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 48,000), respectively.

The Oppo Pad 2 will come in Light Feather Gold and Nebula Grey colours. Oppo’s latest tablet will go on sale in China from March 24, although there is no word about international availability. It is worth noting that the OnePlus Pad will hit global markets starting April 2023.

Carlsen Martin