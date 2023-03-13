 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India revealed: Price, Specifications, Offers

Carlsen Martin
Mar 13, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was first unveiled in the Chinese market back in December 2022. Oppo’s first clamshell foldable smartphone only hit global markets in February 2023 and the phone is now making its way to India. Now, after nearly a month of waiting, Oppo has finally disclosed the Find N2 Flip’s price in the country.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The flip smartphone is available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options. The Oppo Find N2 Flip can be purchased through Flipkart, Oppo Stores, and other retail channels.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Offers