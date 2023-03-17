 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oppo Find N2 Flip goes on sale in India; check price, specifications and offers

Carlsen Martin
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model

The Oppo Find N2 Flip went on sale in India on March 17 at a starting price of Rs 89,999. The Find N2 Flip was unveiled globally in February as the first clamshell foldable smartphone by Oppo.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The flip smartphone is available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple options. The Oppo Find N2 Flip can be purchased through Flipkart, Oppo Stores, and other retail channels.

Customers can get it for Rs 79,999 through cashback and other incentives. A cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months is available on cards from select banks. Oppo customers can also avail an exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 5,000.