Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell folding smartphone debuts alongside Find N2

Oppo recently launched two new foldable smartphones in China. The Oppo Find N2 debuts as the company’s second horizontal folding smartphone, while the new Find N2 Flip arrives as Oppo’s first clamshell folding smartphone. The Oppo Find N2 Flip aims to take on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Moto Razr 2022.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) for the base 8GB/256GB model. The Find N2 Flip is also available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs 76,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 83,100), respectively. Oppo has confirmed that the Find N2 Flip will hit global markets in the future, but no official release date was provided.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo’s Flip smartphone also features the MariSilicon X NPU onboard for enhanced image processing. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also boasts the largest battery capacity of any Flip smartphone at 4,300 mAh and supports 44W fast charging.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The screen’s refresh rate can scale between 1Hz up to 120Hz. The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage. On the front, there’s a 3.62-inch cover OLED display with a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The outer display can be used as viewfinder for selfies, to check certain apps like weather, and even change some settings on the device. The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box. The Find N2 Flip uses Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the outside, weighs 191 grams and measures 16mm thick when folded. For optics, the Find N2 Flip gets a dual-camera setup on the back co-engineered with Hasselblad a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide unit with a 112-degree FoV. The inner display has a 32 MP selfie camera on top, although the main cameras can also be used to capture selfies thanks to large cover screen. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in Mu Zi (Purple), Ya Hei (Black), and Flowing Gold colour options.

