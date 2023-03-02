 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OpenAI introduces ChatGPT and Whisper API for developers

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

The new APIs give developers access to 'cutting edge language and text to speech capabilities' wrote OpenAI in a post

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

OpenAI has announced the availability of ChatGPT and Whisper AI models to the company's API for developers.

This would allow them to access the underlying language and speech-to-text functionalities of the AI, for use in their own projects.

OpenAI said that they have now achieved a 90 percent reduction in costs for ChatGPT since December 2022, and this would mean more savings for developers who sign up to use the API.

