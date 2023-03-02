OpenAI introduces ChatGPT and Whisper API for developers

OpenAI has announced the availability of ChatGPT and Whisper AI models to the company's API for developers.

This would allow them to access the underlying language and speech-to-text functionalities of the AI, for use in their own projects.

OpenAI said that they have now achieved a 90 percent reduction in costs for ChatGPT since December 2022, and this would mean more savings for developers who sign up to use the API.

Also Read | Early days for generative AI, tipping point only after ethics taken into consideration: Nasscom’s Debjani Ghosh

Whisper is OpenAI's speech-to-model, which was open-sourced in September 2022. The company said that the new improvements in the large-v2 model would now give developers streamlined performance, and "cost-effective results." ChatGPT, the popular online AI bot, needs no introduction and developers can now choose dedicated capacities, "for deeper control over the models". Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... OpenAI said that they have revised their terms and conditions of service, after listening to developer feedback. The company introduced a new model for ChatGPT called GPT-3.5 turbo, and has priced it at $0.002 per 1k tokens, which the company said is cheaper than the existing GPT-3.5 models. Tokens is a currency to measure ChatGPT's chat sequences and metadata. OpenAI promised support for updates being available to developers, and said that API users, "will always get our recommended stable model, while still having the flexibility to opt for a specific model version." Besides this, the API will allow them more granular control over various ChatGPT functions, and developers will pay, "by time period for an allocation of compute infrastructure that’s reserved for serving their requests." The Whisper API is priced at $0.006 per minute, and was available for transcriptions in source language, or translations into English. It also accepts a variety of formats - m4a, mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, wav, and webm. OpenAI said that it listening to feedback from the developer community and has made several changes in line with their requests. Also Read | Generative AI like ChatGPT is changing the landscape of software: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia It said that it no longer used data from the API's for service improvements, unless the organization opts in. It has also implemented a 30-day data retention policy for API users, with options for stricter restrictions, if the need arises. OpenAI has simplified its terms and conditions for developers, including data ownership, along with improving developer documentation.

Moneycontrol News