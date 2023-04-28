 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OpenAI: ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands

Associated Press
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

OpenAI said it fulfilled a raft of conditions that the Italian data protection authority wanted satisfied by an April 30 deadline to have the ban on the AI software lifted.

ChatGPT's maker said Friday that the artificial intelligence chatbot is available again in Italy after the company met the demands of regulators who temporarily blocked it over privacy concerns.

ChatGPT is available again to our users in Italy, San Francisco-based OpenAI said by email. We are excited to welcome them back, and we remain dedicated to protecting their privacy.

Last month, Italian watchdog, known as Garante, ordered OpenAI to temporarily stop processing Italian users personal information while it investigated a possible data breach. The authority said it didnt want to hamper AIs development but emphasized the importance of following the European Unions strict data privacy rules.