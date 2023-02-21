OnePlus teases new concept with glowing back strips

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has teased what it has called OnePlus 11 Concept with a striking back design infused with blue LED strips.

If you have heard that before, then probably you are thinking about the Nothing Phone (1), which had a transparent back revealing the internals of the phone, studded with white LEDs around the frame.

OnePlus is readying the concept for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 scheduled for February 27 in Barcelona.

Depending on who you asked, opinion was divided on the design of the Nothing Phone (1). Some considered the 'glyph design' on the back a gimmick, while others found ways to incorporate the way it glows for notifications into their daily lifestyle.

Moneycontrol News