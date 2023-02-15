OnePlus 11 5G lacks 'real identity', says Nothing CEO in review. Watch

Nothing CEO Carl Pei compared OnePlus 11 5G to the Nothing phone. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by Nothing)

The OnePlus 11 5G , which was recently unveiled in India and globally as the company’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, lacks “real identity” when it comes to its design, said Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing and also the co-founder of OnePlus.

OnePlus 11 5G replaces last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro (Review) as the top-end flagship for the brand in 2023. The price in India starts from Rs 56,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 also comes in a 12GB/256GB variant that costs Rs 61,999.

Pei, 33, launched Nothing in 2021 after parting ways with OnePlus in 2020. In a video, Pei reviewed the latest phone from his previous company.

He began by sharing his first impressions of the OnePlus device, saying it’s a “beautiful” device with interesting details. Pei praised its rounded edges and the sparkling texture around the camera. He, however, pointed out that the side buttons are very thin compared to the buttons on the Nothing phone.

“When it comes to design, there’s no real identity because each generation looks very different from the previous one. Sometimes the cameras are in the middle, sometimes on the side, sometimes the the mute switch is here, sometimes not,” Pei said.

He said the OnePlus 11 5G is a “solid, premium piece of hardware”.

“When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 11 is a much better performing product… For me, there are a lot of small issues and bugs, imperfections with the systems that make me not satisfied with it.”

Watch the full review of OnePlus 11 5G by Carl Pei here:

The OnePlus 11 5G comes in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options. It has a triple camera on the back and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The handset also has an X-axis vibration motor, which OnePlus claims is the biggest on its phones so far.