OnePlus Pad to be up for pre-orders from April 28; prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus has announced that the company's first foray into Android tablets will begin on April 28. OnePlus Pad will be priced starting at Rs 37,999 and will be available to pre-order on OnePlus' official online store, Amazon, Flipkart and authorized offline retail outlets.

Also Read | Best tabs under Rs 40,000: Here are the most popular and affordable work+play devices

Pricing and availability

The device will be available starting at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 12GB + 256GB model will be priced at Rs 39,999.

Customers will be able to pre-order the device from 12 noon on April 28. The tablet will be available early for OnePlus community members at select OnePlus Experience stores on May 1, and will be fully available for sale starting May 2. OnePlus has announced that ICICI credit and debit holders will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000. This also applies to ICICI EMI transactions. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... The company will offer its own No Cost EMI starting at Rs 3,166 per month on purchase using any major credit cards. Buyers will get a folio case worth Rs 1,499 free on pre-ordering the tablet. People with OnePlus smartphones can avail an exchange offer of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 will be given on select smartphones and tablets. RCC-linked device members can avail an additional discount of Rs 2,000 via the RCC benefits section on a OnePlus smartphone. Also Read | Best TWS bluetooth earbuds under Rs 10,000: Features, prices and reviews of top models Specifications The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a screen ratio of 7:5. It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The device runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC which OnePlus says is 35 percent faster and more efficient than the previous generation. The device has a unified metallic chassis with rounded edges and a cambered frame design.

Moneycontrol News