OnePlus Pad to be up for pre-orders from April 28; prices start at Rs 37,999

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

The first OnePlus tablet will be available on the company's official site and Amazon.

(Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced that the company's first foray into Android tablets will begin on April 28. OnePlus Pad will be priced starting at Rs 37,999 and will be available to pre-order on OnePlus' official online store, Amazon, Flipkart and authorized offline retail outlets.

Pricing and availability

The device will be available starting at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 12GB + 256GB model will be priced at Rs 39,999.