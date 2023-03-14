 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OnePlus Pad pre-order will start from April 10: All you need to know

Carlsen Martin
Mar 14, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

The OnePlus Pad was first unveiled globally and in India last month. OnePlus’ first Android tablet featured an impressive spec sheet, although no details about pricing and availability during its launch. Now, after a long hiatus, OnePlus has finally provided details about the availability of its first Android tablet.

The OnePlus Pad pre-orders will begin from April 10, 2023. Additionally, OnePlus has also confirmed that customers who pre-order the Pad will get an “amazing gift”. To pre-order the OnePlus Pad on April 10, customers will have to pay a small deposit, which will be reduced from the final cost of the OnePlus Pad at the time of purchasing.

Users can also hit the ‘Notify Me’ button on the product page to get update when the tablet goes on sale. Additionally, users can also participate in a contest to win the OnePlus Buds Z2 and OnePlus Pad. Considring the OnePlus was already unveiled globally, its specifications are already known.

OnePlus Pad Specifications