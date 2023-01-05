OnePlus 11 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, Hasselblad cameras, 100W charging

The OnePlus 11 5G was unveiled in China on January 4 ahead of its global launch on February 7. The OnePlus 11 debuted as a full-fledged flagship and would unlikely be followed by a "pro" model.

According to OnePlus China President Li Jie, the OnePlus 11 broke all pre-sale records two hours after the launch. OnePlus 11 goes on sale on January 9. Li also hinted, in a reply to a Weibo user, that the launch of a OnePlus 11 Pro is currently not on the cards.

OnePlus 11 Price

The OnePlus 11 5G is priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 48,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. It also comes in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations at CNY 4,399 (Rs 52,800) and CNY 4,899 (Rs 58,800), respectively. The OnePlus 11 is available in Instant Blue and Endless Black options.

OnePlus 11 specifications

The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. It runs Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box. However, the Indian version of the OnePlus 11 will likely use the OxygenOS skin.

The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch 2K (QHD+) Flexible AMOLED display that uses LTPO 3.0 technology. The curved screen boasts an adaptive refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The panel features a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a pixel density of 525 PPI. The display supports HDR and Dolby Vision with tough Gorilla Glass 7 protection. For optics, the OnePlus 11 5G gets a triple camera on the back, with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor at the helm. The main camera has an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support. The other two cameras include a 48 MP ultrawide shooter with a 115-degree FOV that doubles as a macro camera and a 32 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. On the front, the OnePlus 11 has a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has been tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad. The handset also has an X-axis vibration motor, which OnePlus claims is the biggest on its phones so far. The OnePlus packs a stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

