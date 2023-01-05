 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technology

OnePlus 11 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, Hasselblad cameras, 100W charging

Carlsen Martin
Jan 05, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

The OnePlus 11 5G's 12GB/256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 48,000)

The OnePlus 11 5G was unveiled in China on January 4 ahead of its global launch on February 7. The OnePlus 11 debuted as a full-fledged flagship and would unlikely be followed by a "pro" model.

According to OnePlus China President Li Jie, the OnePlus 11 broke all pre-sale records two hours after the launch. OnePlus 11 goes on sale on January 9. Li also hinted, in a reply to a Weibo user, that the launch of a OnePlus 11 Pro is currently not on the cards.

OnePlus 11 Price 

The OnePlus 11 5G is priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 48,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. It also comes in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations at CNY 4,399 (Rs 52,800) and CNY 4,899 (Rs 58,800), respectively. The OnePlus 11 is available in Instant Blue and Endless Black options.

OnePlus 11 specifications 

The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. It runs Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box. However, the Indian version of the OnePlus 11 will likely use the OxygenOS skin.