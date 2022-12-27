OnePlus 11 design and camera features leaked ahead of January launch

Ahead of its launch in China, images of OnePlus' upcoming flagship, OnePlus 11, have been leaked online.

The images, courtesy of 91Mobiles, show off the new phone's design and large camera bump at the back. Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles says OnePlus 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC and will have three Hasselblad branded cameras on the back.

The phones appears to have rounded, flat edges similar to the OnePlus 10, and a circular cut-out for the camera in the front. The alert slider and power button reside on the right side of the phone and the volume control is to the left.

OnePlus seems to be going with sandstone finish backplate for the new smartphone and a big circular camera module sits on the top left. The rear camera has three Hasselblad braded sensors, along with a LED flash.

Besides that, the phone will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will run Android 13 out of the box and support 100W wired fast charging for its 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the three sensors on the back, the primary is a 50-megapixel sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide will give it company. Rounding out the trio, is 32-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera on the front is 16-megapixel.