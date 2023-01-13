OnePlus 11 5G India launch event Early Birds tickets sold out: Check expected prices, specifications

OnePlus recently announced the launch date for its flagship smartphone in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that ‘Early Bird’ tickets for the OnePlus 11 launch event in India are available for purchase.

The OnePlus 11 launch in India is taking place on February 7 at 07:30 pm (IST) in the country’s capital New Delhi. Additionally, fans can also purchase an Early Bird ticket for the launch event for Rs 599 on the company’s official website. However, at the time of writing, tickets were already sold out.

Apart from the OnePlus 11 5G, the company will also unveil its flagship OnePlus Buds 2 Pro at the event. We believe that the OnePlus 11 5G price in India will fall anywhere between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000 in India. The handset will compete with the recently launch iQOO 11 5G in India.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. It runs Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box. However, the Indian version of the OnePlus 11 will likely use the OxygenOS skin.

The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch 2K (QHD+) Flexible AMOLED display that uses LTPO 3.0 technology. The curved screen boasts an adaptive refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The panel features a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a pixel density of 525 PPI. The display supports HDR and Dolby Vision with tough Gorilla Glass 7 protection.

For optics, the OnePlus 11 5G gets a triple camera on the back, with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor at the helm. The main camera has an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support. The other two cameras include a 48 MP ultrawide shooter with a 115-degree FOV that doubles as a macro camera and a 32 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. On the front, the OnePlus 11 has a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has been tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad. OnePlus Buds 2 Pro The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro features the company’s MelodyBoost DualDriver system that is co-created with Dynaudio. The system comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers. The earbuds also come with active noise cancellation, up to 48dB and a frequency response range of 10Hz~40KHz. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos spatial audio as well as AAC, SBC, and LC3 codecs. They also boast a 54ms low latency mode and tuning by Dynaudio. The earbuds are touted to deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, going up to 38 hours with the case. The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will be offered in Obsidian Black and Arbor Green colours.

