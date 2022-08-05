OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Full specifications compared

iQOO and OnePlus recently launched India’s first flagship smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T. Both phones feature a very similar spec sheet with a few key differences.

Both the OnePlus 10T 5G and the iQOO 9T feature a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India, putting them in the same league. But how do they stack up against it each other? Let’s find out:

iQOO 9T vs OnePlus 10T 5G

iQOO 9T OnePlus 10T 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Vivo V1+ Dedicated Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ Support, 1500 nits Peak Brightness 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ Support, 950 nits Peak Brightness 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage 50 MP with OIS + 13 MP (Ultrawide) + 12 MP (Telephoto) with 2x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 50 MP with OIS + 8 MP (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) Rear Cameras 16 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 Front Camera 4,700 mAh Battery with 120W Wired Charging Support 4,800 mAh Battery with 150W Wired Charging Support Android 12, Funtouch 12 Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1 Rs 49,999 / Rs 54,999 Rs 49,999 / Rs 54,999 / Rs 55,999

When it comes to design, it is anyone’s game, although we prefer the more subtle look of the iQOO 9T. While the iQOO 9T features Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, the company didn’t specify the glass used on the back. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, uses Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides, although it opts for a plastic frame as opposed to a metal frame on the iQOO 9T.

In display, both phones are pretty evenly matched, although the OnePlus 10T can scale between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz as opposed to 60Hz and 120Hz on the iQOO 9T. However, the iQOO 9T does get brighter. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10T has a slightly larger battery and faster charging than the iQOO 9T.

The OnePlus 10T does feature more RAM than the iQOO 9T. However, during our testing, we did notice the iQOO 9T perform better in Geekbench. Additionally, the iQOO 9T’s dedicated V1+ chip does improve frame rates in games. While both phones run on Android 12, they use two different skins. OnePlus’ OxygenOS seems like the more refined and cleaner of the two operating systems, although Funtouch OS seems to be catching up and is generally cleaner.

The 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor on the OnePlus 10T is quite effective but is rather generic when compared to the Samsung GN5, which is a full-fledged flagship camera sensor used on the Galaxy S22 series and the iQOO 9 Pro. Additionally, the iQOO 9T also features a higher resolution ultrawide shooter and a telephoto camera. This is a big step up compared to the OnePlus 10T’s 8 MP ultrawide shooter and 2 MP macro camera. The front cameras are the same on both phones.