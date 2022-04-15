OnePlus 10R to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, to debut as OnePlus Ace in China on April 21

The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite are set to debut in India on April 28 alongside a new pair of true wireless earbuds. However, ahead of the launch, OnePlus will be revealing a new smartphone in China next week in the form of the OnePlus Ace.

The launch date for the OnePlus Ace in China is set for April 21. OnePlus has teased the design of the upcoming OnePlus Ace and it does appear to be similar to that of the OnePlus 10R, which will make its debut in India on April 28.

The OnePlus Ace’s teaser image reveals a triple-camera setup on the back of the device. The images also reveal the phone in a black and blue colour option with a unique new design. We also see a USB Type-C port on the bottom and the power button on the right without the traditional OnePlus slider.

The OnePlus 10R will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone will also feature 150W SuperVOOC charging support. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 10R will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.



Additionally, OnePlus also teased that the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and support 33W SuperVOOC charging. OnePlus will reveal the design of the Nord CE 2 Lite on April 16. Additionally, the phone is also expected to have a triple-camera setup and a high-refresh-rate panel.