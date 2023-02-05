Nvidia issues update for Discord bug slowing down GPUs

Nvidia has started to roll out an app profile update for its GPUs after users complained of low performance with chat application Discord running in the background.

In an official tweet, Nvidia explained the bug caused "some GeForce GPUs" not to reach their full clock speed if Discord was running in the background.

The update will automatically be downloaded the next time a user logs in to Windows.

If you wish to apply the update manually, download the GeForce 3D profile manager from here, and click on Export SLI Profiles.

When the file explorer opens, select a path to save your profiles file. Once saved, navigate to the path, and open up the text file in a text editor like Notepad.

Moneycontrol News