Nothing Phone (1) will be launched on July 12

Nothing, OnePlus founder Carl Pei's new company, has finally announced an event set for July 12, where it is expected to showcase the Nothing Phone (1), the company's second product after the Nothing Ear (1), wireless earbuds.

The event scheduled for next month will start at 16:00 BST, which means it will happen at 8:30 pm in India. The event will be livestreamed on the company's website.

There are next to no details about the phone that we know of yet, only rumors that suggest that it might be a mid-range phone, and a showcase for Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

We do have some idea of the launcher, called Nothing Launcher, that the phone might end up using, as you can try out the beta right now on the Android Play Store. The final build will be based on Android 12, and should make its full debut along with the phone.

Besides that, we know the phone has a recycled aluminum mid-frame, thanks to teasers on the company's twitter account. It will also have a transparent back, similar to the transparent design of the Nothing Ear (1).

It will support wireless charging, and the phone will apparently have "no chin". That's not much to go with, but we can bet on an all-transparent design being one of the major USPs of the phone.