Nothing Phone (1) price in India hiked a little over a month after its launch

The Nothing Phone (1) has got its first price hike in India, a little over a month since its launch. The Phone (1) was unveiled as the first smartphone from Nothing and made its Indian debut on July 12.

According to Nothing Vice President and General Manager, the price hike comes because of fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.

Nothing Phone (1) Price India

The Nothing Phone (1) price in India was set at Rs 32,999 (Rs 33,999) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants were priced at Rs 35,999 (New Price Rs 36,999) and Rs 38,999 (New Price Rs 39,999), respectively. Now, Nothing has hiked the prices of all three variants by Rs 1,000 each.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Nothing Phone (1) packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support. However, there’s no charger included in the box.

The handset sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Flexible OLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit colour display supports HDR10+ and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For optics, the Phone (1) gets a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS and a 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor with a 114-degree FoV.

On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies. The Phone (1) runs Android 12 with Nothing OS on top. The Nothing Phone (1) also features the Glyph Interface, which is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signal app notifications, charging status and more.

Also Read: Nothing Phone (1) Review in Five Minutes