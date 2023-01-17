 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Nokia T21 Android tablet launched in India with 2K Display, Android 12, 8,200 mAh Battery

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

The Nokia T21 price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 18,999 for the Wi-Fi + LTE variant.

Nokia has officially unveiled a new tablet in India. The Nokia T21 debuts as an affordable Android tablet with some promising specifications. HMD Global has equipped the new tablet with a large battery, solid software support and a vibrant display.

Nokia T21 Price in India

The Nokia T21 Android tablet price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 18,999 for the Wi-Fi + LTE variant. The Nokia T21 comes in a single Charcoal Grey colour with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Nokia is also offering a free Flip Cover worth Rs 1,999 as part of launch offers on the tablet. The Nokia T21 is already available for pre-booking and users can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on pre-booking the device. The Nokia T21 will be available for purchase in India from January 22.

Nokia T21 Specifications 

The Nokia T21 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The tablet also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The tablet sports a 10.36-inch 2K IPS LCD panel with low blue light certification.