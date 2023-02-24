 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nokia C02 entry-level smartphone announced, comes with removable battery, IP52 rating

Carlsen Martin
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

The Nokia C02 is available in Dark Cyan and Charcoal. The company has not said anything about its pricing or availability, an announcement that is likely during MWC 2023

Nokia on February 24 quietly listed a new entry-level smartphone on its website ahead of the Moblie World Congress (MWC) 2023, which gets underway in Barcelona on February 27.

The Nokia C02 comes with budget specs and some eye-catching features like a removable battery and an IP52 rating.

The Nokia C02 will be available in Dark Cyan and Charcoal options. Its pricing and availability have not been mentioned, with an announcement expected at MWC 2023.

Nokia C02 specifications 