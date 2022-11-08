Netflix announces VR game based on Stranger Things

Netflix and development studio Tender Claws have teamed up to work on a virtual reality (VR) game based on Stranger Things Season 4. The streaming giant said the game will release on all major VR platforms by winter 2023.

The game will see you take on the role of Vecna, the big bad from the show's fourth season, as you traverse the upside down to "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins".

According to the press release, the game will let you be an "explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins. Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror/action game developed by Tender Claws and coming to major VR platforms in winter 2023."

As per marketing firm Nielsen, The fourth season of Stranger Things was released on May 27, 2022 and racked up 7.2 billion views in the period between May 30 and June 5.

According to the publication Variety, no other show has crossed 6 billion views in a week, the previous contenders Ozark and Tiger King had managed 5 billion in 2020.

The show's fourth season was released in two parts - seven episodes debuted in May, while two longer episodes were released in July.