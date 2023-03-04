 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MWC 2023: This Android tablet from Nubia allows you to watch 3D content without the glasses

Carlsen Martin
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will be up for pre-order from March 25, while its sale will begin from April 11. However, details about the Nubia Pad 3D’s price and availability are yet to be announced.

ZTE officially unveiled the company’s first tablet to offer a glasses-free 3D viewing at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D was created in partnership with Leia Inc., a company that focuses on 3D hardware and content services.

The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, although the amount of RAM is unclear. The tablet runs Android 13 out of the box. Nubia’s latest 3D tablet also packs a 9,070 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Pad 3D sports a 12.4-inch QHD+ display (2,560x1,600 pixel) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. In its release, ZTE noted that the Pad 3D comes with a proprietary DLB layer developed by Leia, in addition to Leia's 3D Lightfield mode, both of which allow it to offer an immersive 3D viewing experience.