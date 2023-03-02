 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MWC 2023 | Honor Magic Vs launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, tested for 400,000 folds

Carlsen Martin
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

The 400,000 folds is significantly higher than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Honor Magic Vs price is set at €1,599 (roughly Rs 1,40,300) for the sole 12GB/512GB model.

The Honor Magic Vs has a 7.9-inch OLED screen when unfolded with a 2272 x 1984-pixel resolution.

The Honor Magic Vs was another of the foldable smartphones to make its way to MWC 2023. The Magic Vs followed the launch of the Honor Magic 5 series at the event. The Honor Magic Vs was unveiled in China as the first horizontally foldable smartphone with an inward vertical hinge.

Honor Magic Vs Price

The Honor Magic Vs price is set at €1,599 (roughly Rs 1,40,300) for the sole 12GB/512GB model. Honor’s latest foldable smartphone is offered in Black and Cyan colour options. As of now, there’s no word about the Honor Magic Vs’ availability in India, although we believe the device is unlikely to make its way to the country.

Honor Magic Vs Specifications