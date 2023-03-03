 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MWC 2023 | Apple to use own 5G modems in 2024, hints Qualcomm CEO

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says the company has no plans to provide 5G modems for iPhones in 2024

Apple and Qualcomm have a six-year license agreement for chips as part of an agreement to dismiss all legal hassles between the two companies (Image: Apple)

Apple may ditch Qualcomm's 5G modems in 2024 in favour of its in-house hardware, American semiconductor maker’s chief executive officer Cristiano Amon has hinted.

Speaking to CNBC at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Amon said Qualcomm's was “making no plans for 2024," and that his assumption was the company would not provide Apple "a modem in '24, but it's their decision to make".

Qualcomm had informed investors in 2021 that it did not expect to provide 5G modems to Apple in 2023 but the iPhone maker decided to continue the partnership for another year.