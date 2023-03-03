MWC 2023 | Apple to use own 5G modems in 2024, hints Qualcomm CEO

Apple may ditch Qualcomm's 5G modems in 2024 in favour of its in-house hardware, American semiconductor maker’s chief executive officer Cristiano Amon has hinted.

Speaking to CNBC at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Amon said Qualcomm's was “making no plans for 2024," and that his assumption was the company would not provide Apple "a modem in '24, but it's their decision to make".

Qualcomm had informed investors in 2021 that it did not expect to provide 5G modems to Apple in 2023 but the iPhone maker decided to continue the partnership for another year.

Moneycontrol News