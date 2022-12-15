Moto X40 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 165Hz AMOLED Display, 125W Charging, IP68 Rating

Motorola has officially unveiled its first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Moto X40 hits Chinese markets with a triple-camera setup, an OLED display, Android 13, a sizeable battery, and super-fast wired charging.

Moto X40 Price

The Moto X40 price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the X40 also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 44,000), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,600), and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,100), respectively.

Moto X40 Availability

The Moto X40 is offered in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue colour options. While Motorola has confirmed the availability of the Moto X40 outside China, the handset will likely debut as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro in India and other regions.

Moto X40 Specifications

The Moto X40 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Moto X40 packs a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 125W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The handset runs on Android 13 with Motorola's MyUI 5.0 skin on top. The Motorola X40 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved AMOLED display. The panel supports HDR10+, DC Dimming, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The Moto X40’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 60 MP selfie camera, although customers can also opt for a selfie camera under the display. For optics, the Moto X40 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with 50 MP with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto unit. The Moto X40 also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features include an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and more.

Carlsen Martin

READ MORE