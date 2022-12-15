 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moto X40 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 165Hz AMOLED Display, 125W Charging, IP68 Rating

Dec 15, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST

The Moto X40 price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

Motorola has officially unveiled its first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Moto X40 hits Chinese markets with a triple-camera setup, an OLED display, Android 13, a sizeable battery, and super-fast wired charging.

Moto X40 Price

The Moto X40 price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the X40 also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 44,000), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,600), and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,100), respectively.

Moto X40 Availability

The Moto X40 is offered in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue colour options. While Motorola has confirmed the availability of the Moto X40 outside China, the handset will likely debut as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro in India and other regions.

Moto X40 Specifications