Moto G73 with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 120Hz display to be launched in India on March 10

Carlsen Martin
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

The Moto G73 price in India is expected to start at under Rs 20,000

Motorola will on March 10 launch Moto G73, a G series smart phone, in India, which will feature high refresh rate display, a 5G MediaTek chipset, large battery, fast charging, and the latest Android software.

The Motorola G73 launch in India is taking place on March 10, 2023. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart after its launch. The Moto G73 was unveiled in Europe back in January.

Moto G73 expected price in India 

The Moto G73 sole 4GB/128GB variant is priced at €250 (roughly Rs 22,250). We expect the Moto G73 price in India to start from under Rs 20,000. The handset comes in white and blue colours.