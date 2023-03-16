 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moto G73 5G launched in India at Rs 18,999

Carlsen Martin
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

The Moto G73 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, with a storage capacity of 128GB that can be expanded to 1TB through a microSD card.

The handset comes in Midnight Blue and Lucent White colour options.

The Moto G73 5G is available for purchase in India. Motorola released the G73 5G in India not too long ago in the country sub-20K smartphone market. The smartphone features a 5G MediaTek chipset, Android 13, a large battery, fast charging support, a dual-camera setup, and a 120Hz display.

Moto G73 Price in India

The company has set the price at Rs 18,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. However, the Motorola G73 5G will be available at an introductory price of Rs 16,999 when it goes on sale in India from March 16. The Moto G73 5G is available for purchase through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.

Moto G73 5G Specifications 