Mobile World Congress: Indian exhibitors get a large arena even as govt contingent seen missing

Deepali Gupta
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Indian firms showcase the domestic tech might at Indian Mobile World Congress in Barcelona even as the usual political and bureaucratic attendees are nearly absent.

The conspicuous absence of Indian telecom ministry officials at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona almost appears to have been substituted by a large exhibition area to showcase Indian enterprises before the world.

If the budgets were indeed diverted by the Indian government from attendees in favour of exhibitors, this is a step in the right direction.

The participating Indian firms include several original equipment manufacturers making routers or hardware devices for connectivity solutions; a few software technology solution providers; and a consumer product company dangling between B2C and B2B business models.

However, footfalls in the Indian section, though not insignificant, were lower than some competitors. This is also because others were actively soliciting passers-by to spend a moment, even if it was useless from a sales perspective, while the Indian exhibitors were concentrating on looking out for interested parties.