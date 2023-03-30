Microsoft to introduce more ads in Bing AI

Microsoft has confirmed that it is exploring the possibility of placing more ads into the Bing AI chat experience.

In a blog post, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Yusuf Mehdi, said that the company was "exploring placing ads in the chat experience".

The company clarified that it is doing this, "to drive more traffic to publishers in this new world of search", and it wanted to increase the revenue generated by those publishers.

Moneycontrol News