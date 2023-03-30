 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft to introduce more ads in Bing AI

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Microsoft said that it "was exploring placing ads in the chat experience"

The Redmond-based technology giant said that it talked with its publishing partners to discuss how they could curate content in a way, "that is meaningful in traffic and revenue for our partners".

Microsoft has confirmed that it is exploring the possibility of placing more ads into the Bing AI chat experience.

In a blog post, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Yusuf Mehdi, said that the company was "exploring placing ads in the chat experience".

Also Read | Google denies it used ChatGPT data to train Bard as AI war intensifies

The company clarified that it is doing this, "to drive more traffic to publishers in this new world of search", and it wanted to increase the revenue generated by those publishers.