Microsoft tests new volume mixer for Windows 11

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

The updated Insider build also features new options for Touch Keyboards and Voice Access

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is rolling out a redesigned volume mixer for Windows 11 to Insider builds. The preview build also includes updates for touch keyboards and some voice access improvements.

The enhanced volume mixer in Quick Settings now allows users to easily customise audio on a per-app basis, which means one can tweak the volume output of each application individually.

There is a new keyboard shortcut (WIN+CTRL+V) that will open up the volume mixer directly, and the mixer will now list all installed spatial audio technologies present on the PC to allow users to swap between them.