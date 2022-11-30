 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro, Surface Laptop 5 are now available for purchase in India

Carlsen Martin
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 price in India starts from Rs 107,999 for the Windows 11 Home edition and from Rs 111,899 for the Windows 11 Pro version. The Surface Pro 9 price in India starts from Rs 105,999 for the Windows 11 Home edition and from Rs 111,899 for the Windows 11 Pro version.

Microsoft recently announced the availability of its latest Surface laptops in India. The line-up includes the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9. Both laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Microsoft Surface Laptops Price in India

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 price in India starts from Rs 107,999 for the Windows 11 Home edition and from Rs 111,899 for the Windows 11 Pro version. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 price in India starts from Rs 139,999 for the Windows 11 Home edition and Rs 1,908,699 for the Windows 11 Pro version. The Surface Pro 9 price in India starts from Rs 105,999 for the Windows 11 Home edition and from Rs 111,899 for the Windows 11 Pro version.

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro Specifications

The Surface 9 Pro is powered by 12th Gen Intel CPUs, up to a Core i7. The 12th Gen Intel Core processors are built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 or Microsoft SQ3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity. It is worth noting that the base Surface 9 Pro model doesn’t have Intel’s Evo certification. The notebook comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.