Microsoft is making an OpenAI powered version of Bing

Rohith Bhaskar
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

Reports suggest that Microsoft is integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT technology into its search engine Bing

Microsoft is working on an AI-powered version of Bing, its internet search engine.

According to sources close to publication, The Information, the Redmond technology giant will integrate technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT into the search engine.

ChatGPT is a conversational bot developed by OpenAI. It specializes in understanding and responding to natural human language. The AI bot has been extremely popular online.

How are Microsoft and OpenAI connected? 

In 2019, Microsoft and Artificial Intelligence (AI) research laboratory OpenAI announced a partnership to extend its Azure platform's AI capabilities.

OpenAI would receive a funding of $1 billion as part of the deal, and Microsoft would expand its large-scale AI systems as part of Azure.