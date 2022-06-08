Microsoft fires HoloLens head Alex Kipman after several allegations of misconduct

Alex Kipman, the leader of the HoloLens mixed reality group at Microsoft, has been let go by the company following various allegations of misconduct.

Business Insider, who first broke the story (via The Verge), reported that over 25 employees at Microsoft published an internal report detailing several instances of alleged misconduct, including inappropriate touching, and watching a lewd VR video in front of employees, while in the office.

Three employees relayed to the publication that they had been warned not to leave women alone around Kipman. Employees even went on to say that COVID-19 lockdowns were the best thing to happen, since it meant they, "never had to interact with him in person."

Publication Geekwire managed to corroborate the report, by obtaining an internal email from Scott Guthrie, Head for Microsoft' Cloud services. In the mail, Guthrie said, "We have mutually decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.”

While the mail does not mention the misconduct allegations, it mentions the Kipman will stay on for two more months to help transition. The HoloLens team will now be split up, with the hardware team joining Panos Panay's Windows and Devices unit.