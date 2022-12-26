 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft employee accidentally leaks new Notepad feature in Windows 11

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

The employee is a senior product manager at Microsoft who posted a photo showing off the new tabs feature in Notepad

A Microsoft employee accidentally tweeted about a new feature coming to Notepad in Windows 11.

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft/The Verge)

The tweet was swiftly removed but not before several publications managed to take a screenshot. The image even includes Microsoft's confidential warning.

Just like the tabs added in File Explorer, they arrange themselves on top of the app, allowing the user to open multiple files in one window.

Windows Central reports that if the feature is currently in internal testing, it will likely arrive with an update in early 2023.

What's interesting is that Microsoft started testing tabs on Windows 10. The feature called Sets, was in development four years ago at Microsoft, but was eventually cancelled. Sets added tabs support to all stock Microsoft apps within Windows.