Microsoft announces 365 Copilot, an AI-based assistant for the Office suite

Microsoft has announced AI-integrations for all of its Office 365 apps and services. The new AI assistant called Copilot will be available in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and Business Chat.

The AI assistant is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, the same framework that powers ChatGPT, Bing AI and more.

The assistant will be present in the sidebar on Office apps, allowing for quick access. Copilot can be used to create drafts, presentations, even formulas and tables in Excel.

Moneycontrol News