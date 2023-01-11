Microsoft acquires data center provider Fungible Inc.

Microsoft has announced that it has acquired Data Center provider Fungible Inc. The company makes microprocessors called Data Processing Units (DPU), that are designed to accelerate workloads within Data Centers.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, Microsoft said that the team will now be a part of the Redmond technology giant's data center infrastructure engineering teams and will deliver DPU solutions, "network innovation and hardware systems advancements."

Fungible confirmed the acquisition with a statement of its own saying they were, "proud to be part of a company that shares Fungible’s vision and will leverage the Fungible DPU and software to enhance its storage and networking offerings."

Fungible said that they invented the DPU in 2016, "to address the most significant problems in scale-out data centers: the inefficient execution of data-centric computations within server nodes."

The company was founded in 2015 by Pradeep Sindhu, chief scientist and co-founder of Juniper Networks, and Bertland Serlet, former senior vice president at Apple.

In 2019, the company announced that they had hired former Dell and IBM CTO, Dr. Jai Mohan as Chief Scientist. It also raised $200 million in a series-C funding round. In 2021, Eric Hayes replaced Pradeep Sindhu as CEO of the company.

Fungible's DPU solutions enable something known as composable disaggregated infrastructure, which allows data centers to separate computing and storage, removing the physical limitations of placing both within proximity.

